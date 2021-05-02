2-year-old who fell into hot tub at Kilgore hotel dies, could save 6 or more children

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas 2-year-old who was fighting for his life after a swimming accident at a Kilgore Hotel has passed away.

Luke Wayne Killough died Friday, April 30 due to brain trauma. Luke was able to donate to other kids in similar situations. His blood type was a universal donor and he was able to possibly save six or more children.

“Because of his sacrifice, 6+ more children could be saved bringing light into their families darkest days, which is what my baby boy does,” Chris Helms, the organizer of the GoFundMe, wrote.

Helms said that the donations will be applied to Luke’s memorial and his memory and any of the excess funds will be used for services to help his older sister Tabitha and baby brother Gabriel to adjust to the loss of their brother.

Luke was about to go swimming with his 4-year-old sister Tabitha on Sunday, April 25 at the Kilgore Holiday Inn and Suites when he fell into the hot tub.

Tabitha tried to save him, but was unable to. She ran and got her father, Scott Killough, who was nearby making a bottle for their baby. Dominique said that Tabitha told her father that her “boogie”, a nickname for her brother, was floating face-down in the hot tub.

According to the mother, Dominique, Scott raced over, pulled Luke from the water and helped Luke throw up a banana nut muffin that had become stuck in his throat.

“A lot of people are praying. Stranger things have happened, and miracles are true and God is real.” Scott Killough

Luke was then life-flighted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. He was on a ventilator on the lowest setting, as doctors are trying to let him breathe on his own.

Luke’s uncle, Helms set up a GoFundMe for Luke’s medical expenses, and you can donate to it by clicking the button below.

The fundraiser has a goal of $50,000 and was created Monday afternoon.