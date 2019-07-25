2 teens captured, charged with 8 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Two teens wanted for a mass shooting in Houma have been captured.

United States Marshals captured the suspects, Neodrey Taplet and Tyrin Thomas, in Atlanta, Georgia. They were wanted for 8 counts of attempted 2nd Degree Murder in connection with a shooting earlier in the month.

Houma Police say the shooting happened on July 15th near the 900 block of Grinage Street. During the investigation, officers learned that several subjects were sitting outside a residence in the area. Three black males circled the block on foot and returned moments later opening fire on the crowd from behind a nearby building. One victim was struck in the side of the face by a bullet while the others took cover. The suspects fled on foot, but were unable to be located at that time. Through eye-witnesses and video surveillance recovered, two of the three suspects were positively identified.

Neodrey Taplet

Neodrey Taplet, 18 years old, is charged with 8 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with a set bond of $1,000,000.

Keyron Simmons, 18 years old, is charged with 8 counts Principal to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder with a set bond of $1,000,000.

The third suspect, Keyron Simmons is still on the loose. He should be considered armed and danagerous.