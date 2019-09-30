2 killed in house fire in Lafayette Parish

Two people died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Lafayette Parish, according to the Lafayette Parish Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of Colorado Road just after 2:00 p.m. to find the home fully engulfed in flames, spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

The neighbors informed first responders that two people were inside the home and attempts were made to locate them, Trahan said.

Both had perished once found inside, Trahan said.

The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Howard Shows and 50-year-old Jennifer Westbrooks.

Three of their pet dogs died in the fire as well, Trahan said.

An early investigation has revealed that the fire originated in a rear bedroom, Trahan said.

The investigation into the exact cause is on-going.