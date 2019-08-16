2 dead in plane crash near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Two people were killed in a plane crash in New Orleans East Friday afternoon, according to city officials.

The crash was reported near Jordan Road and Morrison Road near the Industrial Canal around 3:30 p.m.

The @NOLAFireDept, @NewOrleansEMS & @NOPDNews are responding to a small plane crash in a field near Jordan & Morrison. Two fatalities have been confirmed. Scene is under control, but please avoid area as investigation is underway. #NOLAReady — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 16, 2019

The scene of the crash is just south of the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. New Orleans officials identified the vehicle as a small plane.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

It was not immediately unclear whether there were any other people in the plane when it went down, or what caused it to crash.