“1917” takes over top box office spot for opening weekend

No movie can stay number one at the box office forever — not even a “Star Wars” movie. Which film replaced it at the top of the chart this weekend?

The drama “Just Mercy” tied for fourth place in its first weekend of wide release, earning $10 million. The comedy “Like A Boss” tied “Just Mercy” at number four, launching with $10 million of its own. “Jumanji: The Next Level” is up to $257 million domestic after a third-place weekend worth $14 million.

After three weekends on top, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” fell to second, grossing $15.1 million for a domestic total of $478 million.

“1917” emerged victorious in its first weekend of wide release. The Golden Globe-winning World War I pic topped the chart with $36.5 million.

