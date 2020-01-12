Live Now
“1917” takes over top box office spot for opening weekend

No movie can stay number one at the box office forever — not even a “Star Wars” movie. Which film replaced it at the top of the chart this weekend?

The drama “Just Mercy” tied for fourth place in its first weekend of wide release, earning $10 million. The comedy “Like A Boss” tied “Just Mercy” at number four, launching with $10 million of its own. “Jumanji: The Next Level” is up to $257 million domestic after a third-place weekend worth $14 million.

After three weekends on top, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” fell to second, grossing $15.1 million for a domestic total of $478 million.

“1917” emerged victorious in its first weekend of wide release. The Golden Globe-winning World War I pic topped the chart with $36.5 million.

The following are the top 10 grossing films in America for this weekend:

  1. 1917 (Universal) — $36.5 million
  2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) — $15 million
  3. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) — $14 million
  4. Like A Boss (Paramount) — $10 million
  5. Just Mercy (Warner Bros.) — $10 million
  6. Little Women (Sony) — $7.6 million
  7. Underwater (20th Century Fox) — $7 million
  8. Frozen 2 (Disney) — $5.7 million
  9. Knives Out (Lionsgate) — $5.7 million
  10. Spies in Disguise (20th Century Fox) — $5.1 million

