Police in Breaux Bridge arrested 18-year-old Kelsey Poulan for theft Tuesday afternoon at the Breaux Bridge Walmart.

Police say Poulan was caught by Walmart camera’s taking items out of the store without going through the check out lines and paying.

Police responded to the store and took Poulan into custody.

“This is not her first run-in with the law,” Police Chief Rollie Cantu said.

Poulan was charged with theft over $50.