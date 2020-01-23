Live Now
18-wheeler accident closes Mills St. bridge in Scott, expect delays on I-10 Westbound

Mills St. bridge is closed due to a vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

Scott Police and Fire Departments say drivers can expect delays on I-10 Westbound near the Mills St. overpass.

Officials say this accident will affect school bus routes, and those who use this route to get to work. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says, the Mills St. bridge will be closed for most of the day.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says, one driver was taken to the hospital from injuries sustained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

