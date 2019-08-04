1  of  4
Breaking News
Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm 1 dead in shooting near McDonald’s 20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

16-year-old back seat passenger killed by alleged drunk driver in Terrebonne Parish

News
Posted: / Updated:

A single-vehicle crash, Sunday morning, on LA 57 near Canebreak Avenue in Terrebonne Parish claimed the life of 16-year-old Makayla Gregoire of Houma.

It happened just before 1 a.m. State Police said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that 35-year-old Reva Hood of Houma was driving an SUV southbound on LA 57, ran off of the road to the right and struck a tree.

Police say Hood was unrestrained during the crash and was not injured.

Gregoire was seated in the rear of the vehicle unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Hood was found to be impaired at the time of the crash after a breath sample showed her to be over the legal limit for alcohol.

She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, obstruction of justice, careless operation, no seat belt, and interfering with the duties of an officer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local