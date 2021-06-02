14-year-old Florida girl shot multiple times after pointing shotgun at police

(NEXSTAR) — A 14-year-old runaway was shot multiple times Tuesday after a shootout with deputies, according to a central Florida sheriff.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said his deputies did everything they could to de-escalate the situation after the 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy broke into a home, found several of the homeowner’s weapons and opened fire at officers.

Chitwood said deputies eventually shot the girl after she raised a pump-action shotgun at them after coming out of the home’s garage. The boy, armed with an AK-47, surrendered.

Both children had repeatedly shot at deputies throughout the incident as officers “attempted to resolve it peacefully,” according to Andrew Gant, with the Office of Public Affairs and Media Relations.

Chitwood said the children ran away from a juvenile group home Tuesday night and were heard breaking into a nearby home. Deputies approached and “saw two figures in the house.”

Deputies contacted the homeowner, who confirmed that no one should have been home at the time. The homeowner also told deputies there was a handgun, a shotgun and an AK-47 inside the house, as well as “a large amount of ammunition.”

The two children reportedly shot at deputies “on four separate occasions” before the girl came out of the garage and pointed the shotgun at deputies twice.

Chitwood said deputies finally shot the girl multiple times and were providing medical aid when the boy surrendered.

“They took rounds – multiple, multiple rounds – until they were left with no other choice but to return fire,” Chitwood said of the deputies.

He added that the exchange with the two children was “something I’ve never seen in 35 years in policing.”

The girl was in stable condition late Tuesday. No deputies were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.