New Iberia police are investigating the accidental drowning of a 14-year-old at a hotel on Hwy. 14 in New Iberia.

Police confirmed that the teen was found in the pool.

Captain John Babin said first responders arrived and transported the male victim to a local hospital, but the teen was pronounced dead on arrival.

Other details surrounding the drowning will not be released at this time, Babin said.

The investigation remains on-going, Babin said.