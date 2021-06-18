14-year-old bitten by a shark near Florida state park

A 14-year-old was bitten by a shark in the gulf near Grayton Beach State Park, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — A 14-year-old was bitten by a shark in the gulf near Grayton Beach State Park, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim had wounds to the upper body and chest area and was transported to a local hospital, but is believed to be in stable condition and expected to recover, the South Walton Fire District said.

The 14-year-old was swimming about 40 yards from shore near a fishing line, when the shark approached heading for the line and mistakenly bit the swimmer, according to authorities.

They believe the shark is 7-8 feet in length.

South Walton Fire District said double red flags were flying on local South Walton beaches today to warn swimmers and advise against swimming in the Gulf at this time.