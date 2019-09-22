$10k reward offered for info on theft of firearms from Youngsville shooting range

The ATF has teamed up with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who stole multiple firearms from a Youngsville shooting range earlier this month.

The reward is part of a larger national initiative between the NSSF and the ATF where the trade association matches bureau awards in cases involving theft of firearms from federally licensed gun retailers.

It happened before dawn Sunday, September 1 at the Sentry Defense Shooting Range on Chemin Metairie.

Law enforcement sources at the time confirmed with News 10 that the thieves made off with at least 40 firearms.

The owners of Sentry Defense said no cash or electronics were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS, the Youngsville Police Dept. at (337) 856-5931 or through the ATF’s mobile app.

All tips can remain completely anonymous.