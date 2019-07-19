UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly crash in Cecilia

CECILIA, La.- UPDATE: Shortly after 8:30pm, Thursday, Troopers with Troop I , were called to investigate a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA 31 near Brown Drive. The crash took the life of Bryan Hebert, 57.

Upon investigation it was found that Hebert was traveling north on LA 31 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. For unknown reasons, his vehicle ran off of the roadway to the right after entering a left curve. Hebert over corrected his vehicle to the left, and crossed the southbound lane. After which his vehicle began to roll over once it exited the highway.

Hebert suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead by the area coroner’s office.

Impairment is unknown at this time and a toxicology report is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Cecilia.

It happened on Highway 31 near Teche Elementary.

State Troopers say that one victim was involved in the single vehicle crash.