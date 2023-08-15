(KTLA) – Actress Zooey Deschanel and “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott are engaged.

Scott popped the question to the “New Girl” star over the weekend during a family trip to Scotland. PEOPLE magazine reports that Deschanel’s two children were also involved in the special moment.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

In an Instagram post announcing the big news, the couple wrote, “Forever starts now.”

Deschanel showed off her unique engagement ring, set with clear pink and purple stones in a flower pattern. The sparkler perfectly matched her pink manicure.

The pair first met in August 2019 while filming James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” with their famous siblings. Scott’s twin brother, Drew, is also his HGTV costar, and Deschanel’s sister Emily famously starred in “Bones.”

According to PEOPLE, the foursome then went off to sing karaoke in Los Angeles and the rest is history. The couple later confirmed their relationship in September 2019 shortly after they were seen holding hands while out to dinner.

The couple made things official on Instagram in October 2019 when they spent a romantically scary evening at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Horror Nights.

Their engagement comes close to their anniversary. Last year, they celebrated three years together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles.

“Hard to believe … scratch that … Easy to believe it’s already been (three) years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better … and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood,” Scott posted on Instagram last year.

The couple’s upcoming nuptials will be the second time for both.

In 2019, Deschanel split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik. They have two children, 8-year-old daughter Elsie and 6-year-old son Charlie.

Scott was previously married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully. They married in 2007 and divorced in 2010.