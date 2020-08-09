‘Youth of the Year’ record: Border Patrol RGV Sector announces scholarship winners

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley Sector held their annual “Youth of the Year” scholarship program for this South Texas border community online due to the coronavirus pandemic and gave away a record $30,000.

U.S. Border Patrol officials this week announced that 10 students from the Rio Grande Valley each were awarded scholarships of $3,000 and named “Youth of the Year” as part of the agency’s Head of the Class Program. The awards are given not only for academic excellence but also for volunteerism and for showing a strong commitment to the local community.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector held its annual “Youth of the Year” scholarship program online on Aug. 5, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in South Texas. (Courtesy Photo).

This year’s Youth of the Year recipients were:

Annett Puente of Grulla High School

Allan Castellanos of Mission High School

Sofia Hernandez of McAllen Memorial High School

Claudia Quintana of Pharr San Juan Alamo Early College High School

Juan Reyes of La Feria High School

Natalie Treviño of Mercedes Early College Academy

Zuriel Martes of Weslaco High School

Hannah Edelstein of Veterans Memorial Early College High School

Alexandra Montes of Los Fresnos High School

April Juarez of Rio Hondo High School

The Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector has awarded students nearly $100,000 since it started the scholarship program a decade ago. Students are nominated by their high school counselor. A group of business sponsors who donate to the scholarship fund then select the year-end Youth of the Year winners.