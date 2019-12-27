Live Now
Young girl from Delta flight has cardiac arrest, dies at LAX

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS)– A young girl who was on a Delta Air Lines flight suffered a medical emergency and died at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening after the plane returned to the airport, authorities said.

According to Delta, flight 2423 from L.A. to Seattle came back to LAX shortly after takeoff due to the medical emergency. 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics said they “responded to a medical aid for a minor female child and furiously worked to save her life. Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help.” They said the girl was in cardiac arrest.

A Delta Air Lines plane that had a young girl on board who suffered a medical emergency on the evening of December 26, 2019 is seen at an LAX terminal after returning to the airport.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner was to determine her cause of death.

It wasn’t clear how old the girl was or whether she died on the plane or in the terminal, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Delta said it was “working to reaccomodate customers to their final destination.”

