LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two women have accused singer Trey Songz of sexually assaulting them at his California home in 2015, Nexstar’s KLAS has learned.

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, “Jane Doe A” and “Jane Doe B” claim they woke up to the singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, sexually assaulting them. Both women believe they were drugged the night before and described the singer as violent, aggressive and controlling during their visit to his Bell Ranch home, according to the complaint.

“Trey Songz, cloaked in his celebrity status, believed he could act with impunity. He is wrong,” the complaint said.

Both women went to Trey Songz’s Bell Canyon, California, home on August 2, 2015, expecting a celebration, according to the complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Instead, they were subjected to acts so heinous, so contrary to basic human decency, that they defy comprehension,” the complaint stated. “Through this action, we will shed light on their ordeal, ensure such acts are never repeated, and secure justice for two lives forever altered.”

“Jane Doe A,” a San Diego resident, and “Jane Doe B,” a Denver, Colorado, resident were in Los Angeles to celebrate a birthday.

“While in LA, Plaintiff A’s Snapchat post, geotagged to the city, caught the attention of Defendant Songz,” the complaint stated.

Trey Songz reportedly extended several invitations to his home, and the women took an Uber there because they were “intrigued by the prospect of a memorable evening with one of their favorite recording artists,” according to the complaint.

The complaint referred to a “stringent security procedure” at the singer’s home. The women said they had to provide a password and were ordered to turn in their cell phones.

The gathering consisted of approximately 20 to 30 women, three men and the singer’s security personnel, according to the complaint.

The singer’s demeanor “shifted ominously into anger and violence” as the evening unfolded, according to the complaint.

Female guests were pressured to drink from unsealed but full bottles, the complaint alleged.

The singer’s hostility peaked when the women in his home declined his offer to have a twerking contest for $3,000, according to the complaint.

“In a menacing outburst, Songz unleashed a torrent of verbal abuse, hurling bottles at select women and demanding, with a threatening edge, that they dance because he ordered them to dance,” the complaint alleged.

Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Both women claimed they drank a moderate amount of alcohol yet “felt an overwhelming and disproportionate sense of intoxication as if their senses were being smothered, their cognition clouded, and their physical autonomy slipping away,” according to the complaint.

This led the women to believe that the singer had drugged them, the complaint said. The women said the singer later brought them to a room upstairs.

“Jane Doe A” claimed that when she woke up the next morning, she realized that she was unclothed and that Trey Songz, who was also naked, was sexually assaulting her. When she tried to resist, she said that he became more aggressive.

“Jane Doe B” claimed that she also woke up naked with the singer sexually assaulting her.

Both women never consented to the singer’s “sexual attacks,” according to the complaint.

Trey Songz then demanded that both women join him in a shower, and when they refused, “he lashed out with a venomous tirade and screamed, ‘You are little [expletive] girls; get the [expletive] out of my house,'” the complaint stated.

Attorney George Vrabeck is representing the plaintiffs. He said they did not complete rape kits or go to the police.

“However what they did do is tell their family and friends when they got home about what happened,” Vrabeck told KLAS. “I’ve never spoken to them together. I’ve spoken to them individually many, many times, and I’ve spoken with some of their family members and everything matches.”

Both women seek damages for sexual battery, sexual assault, negligence, intentional infliction of mental distress and interference with civil rights.

“This is not just a lawsuit; it is a reckoning,” the complaint stated. “It is time Defendant Songz and his entourage learn that no one is above the law.”

Previous allegations

KLAS previously reported on a lawsuit filed in Las Vegas last June in which he was also accused of violence.

Tyrelle Dunn, a Maryland resident, alleges in his complaint that Trey Songz and his security guards beat him after he tried to get to his wife, who was in a hotel room with the singer and had screamed for help and had reported being held against her will.

Four months after a complaint was filed in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas, the singer had not yet responded, according to the plaintiff’s attorney Craig Drummond.

The allegations stem from an incident at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2021. The Las Vegas strip property is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit along with a “private security company.”

“Plaintiff’s wife was escorted by Defendant security personnel to room 6014 where she was told she would meet Trey Songz,” the lawsuit alleged. “That while in room 6014, plaintiff’s wife was assaulted, tried to leave and had her phone taken away.”

Dunn began searching for his wife and walked toward the room, according to the complaint. Dunn heard his wife screaming for help and reporting that she was being held against her will, the complaint stated. This is when Dunn said that he was attacked.

KLAS obtained 911 calls made from a worker at The Cosmopolitan who said he was in security dispatch.

“He was battered in a room and we can’t go up there because we’re not sure if the people are armed,” the worker told the operator. “They battered him and they stole his money and his chain.”

A total of four calls were obtained through a records request.

In a fourth call, he said a woman said that she was sexually assaulted.

“We already had two fights, three fights and now alleged rape while we were waiting for you,” the caller told the operator.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to the incident.

In March 2022, police said that Trey Songz would not be charged.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Trey Songz and security are being sued for battery, assault and negligence. The Cosmopolitan is being sued for negligence. All of the plaintiffs are being sued for negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention.

Other allegations

Trey Songz has faced previous allegations of sexual and physical assaults.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation after he was accused of assault in New York.

Last June, a woman filed a lawsuit against him. “Jane Doe” alleged that he pulled down her bikini top to expose her in front of a crowd of people, including her co-workers at an event in Connecticut in 2013.

“Plaintiff, while nervously laughing to mask her shock and humiliation, immediately pulled her top back on and prepared for another assault, holding her arm over her chest for an extended period of time,” the complaint filed in the Central District of California stated.

The incident is captured on video.

In 2020, a woman filed a lawsuit accusing Trey Songz of sexual assault and battery at a Miami nightclub in 2018.

“Jane Doe” claimed that he forcefully and inappropriately touched her without her consent.

The woman and her friends had spent New Year’s Eve celebrating at the home of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs when Trey Songz invited them to EllEVEN nightclub, the complaint stated.

“Jane Doe” stated that another woman had confided in her that Trey Songz had also sexually assaulted her earlier that night.

In 2016, Trey Songz was accused of assault at a concert in Detroit. He agreed to a plea deal for two counts of disturbing the peace and received probation.

In 2017, actress and singer Keke Palmer said that Trey Songz put her in a music video without her consent. Palmer told Larry King in an interview that she was at a party that turned into a music video and repeatedly said that she did not want to be in the video. She referred to “sexual intimidation.”

“I feel as a female, often I’m in a situation where sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality to taunt you,” Palmer told King. “It would be like you going to party where the biggest jock is there and the whole time he’s like you know, ‘You can get screwed, you ain’t this, you ain’t that, and you ain’t no little girl no more.'”

Palmer was later removed from the video.

In 2018, two men filed a lawsuit against Trey Songz in the Eastern District of Michigan’s southern division. Robert Avery was working crowd control as a sergeant for the Detroit Police Department, and Andrew Potter was a professional photographer with credentials.

Trey Songz became irate, hurled heavy equipment off of the stage and into the crowd, destroyed items on the stage, and picked up a microphone and threw it at Potter, according to the complaint.

In a dressing room, Trey Songz was combative and shouted racially derogatory expletives to officers, the lawsuit alleged. Trey Songz struck Avery in the face with a closed fist and then caused Avery to hit his head on concrete and injure his hip, the complaint stated.

The complaint also referred to videos posted by Trey Songz showing disdain for law enforcement days before the incident in which he yelled, “[Expletive] the police!”

In December 2021, Dylan Gonzalez, a former University of Nevada Las Vegas basketball player tweeted, “Trey Songz is a rapist.”

“With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well-known Las Vegas hotel,” she said in a statement. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone.”

In April, a woman filed a lawsuit in California alleging that Trey Songz sexually assaulted her at his home in 2016.

“Songz repeatedly asked Plaintiff if he could ‘get that a–,’ meaning have anal sex,” the woman alleged. “Plaintiff repeatedly told defendant Songz no in response to defendant Songz’s requests.”

The woman claimed that the singer then threw her to the ground and brutally sexually assaulted her. The woman ran out of the home, called a Lyft, and the driver, who noticed that the woman was in distress, rerouted the ride and took her to the hospital, the lawsuit alleged.

The medical center contacted Burbank Police, but the woman did not cooperate with police because she was terrified of Songz, according to the complaint.

On at least two occasions, the woman and singer happened to be at the same events, the complaint stated.

“Songz would shout ‘Get that sl-t out of here’ and create an environment so terrifying that Plaintiff would be forced to leave,” the lawsuit alleged.

At a New Year’s Eve party, Songz saw the woman and started screaming that she was a “sl-t” and a liar,” and then his security detail assaulted the woman and told her to leave, according to the complaint.

The woman said that she relocated to another state because the singer’s terror was so severe.

Songz had two Top 10 Billboard hits more than 10 years ago. “Say Aah,” and “Bottoms Up” both peaked in 2010. His next performance is scheduled at Parq Nightclub in San Diego on Halloween.

Michael Freedman, attorney for Trey Songz, responded to the allegations, saying, “This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new lookback window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”