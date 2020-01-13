Live Now
Woman punched boyfriend in the face twice for leaving her dog in the rain, deputies say

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. (Q13 FOX) – An Oregon woman left her boyfriend bruised and scratched after he allegedly “left her dog outside in the rain,” according to a Coos County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Melissa Morris, 38, of Myrtle Point, faces a charge of domestic assault for the New Year’s Eve incident.

Coos County deputies responded to a call around 6:16 p.m. and spoke with Morris’ boyfriend, James, who told them that she had punched him in the face twice.

James had “marble sized welt” and a scratch mark on his right eyebrow, according to the release.

Deputies said Morris admitted to punching him, explaining that she did it because he didn’t bring her dog in out of the rain.

Melissa was booked on a fourth-degree domestic assault charge at the Coos County Jail.

