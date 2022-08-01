OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea wall. That is the north side of HWY 98 on Okaloosa Island by the Gulf Island National Seashore.

The woman said she hit the water and could no longer feel her lower body.





Emergency crews pulled the woman out of the water safely and took her to a hospital for treatment. Fort Walton Beach police and Okaloosa Island Fire assisted with the call.