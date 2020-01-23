Woman killed and 7 wounded, including 9-year-old child, in Seattle shooting

(CBS/AP)– Multiple people opened fire outside a McDonald’s in the busiest part of downtown Seattle during the evening commute Wednesday, killing one person and wounding seven others, including a 9-year-old police said. Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said authorities began receiving calls of multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m.

One person was found dead and five others were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center by fire and medical personnel, he said. The person who died was a woman approximately 40 to 50 years old, fire officials told CBS affiliate KIRO-TV.

The station reports that police said 45 units were dispatched to the shooting scene, and it happened as police were investigating another shooting nearby. Police did not say those two scenes were related.