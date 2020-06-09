Woman gets job at nursing home to see her mother

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) – After not being able to see her mother for a few months due to COVID-19, an East Texas woman got a job at the nursing home where her mother lives.

In a video she took to show her family her mother’s reaction, Sherry Watson begins with, “Okay, so I did a thing. I took a job at the nursing home where mom is at, as a door greeter,” said Watson “She doesn’t know I’m here but I’m about to go in her room for the first time. I’m going to get to see my mother; I haven’t seen her in almost two months.”

Watson surprised her mother and told her she “kept her promise”. Her mother, Connie, was shocked.

Watson said at first, her mother understood why her family couldn’t visit, but she soon got frustrated.

“It got to the point that every time I would call on the phone or leave a [window] visit with her, she’d start crying,” said Watson. “She would say things like when are you getting me out of here, I need to go home.”

Watson found a way to follow the nursing home’s rules and still see her mother.

“I took the job,” said Watson. “I had to go through all the training, I had to do a COVID test, a TB test, orientation, a background check; all the things you have to do to be an employee of the nursing home.”

Watson said her administrators told her they encourage qualified family members to apply and know many nursing homes that are looking for employees; whether it be in a medical, cleaning, cooking position, or something else.

“They have all kinds of positions that they need to be filled constantly, and they have encouraged family members who fit those qualifications to apply,” said Watson. “The same rules apply to us as family members, when we’re there as an employee, we have to follow all the rules of an employee and of course, right now, we can’t be there as a family member, but when we have break time we can see our loved one.”

“We still have to wear our mask the whole time we’re in the facility, we have to obey by all the rules and guidelines,” said Watson. “If you’re looking for a legal and safe way to see your loved one, I encourage you to look and see what your nursing home has posted in the job openings and go for it.”

At the end of her video surprise, Connie is heard asking “How can you do this?” to which Watson replies, “I love you and I adore you and you are worth my time.”