Woman kills retired trooper, self at Chicago-area cigar bar

This undated photo provided by the Illinois State Police shows retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves. A woman fatally shot Rieves and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, police said. The shooting Friday night at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, Ill., was “without apparent provocation,” Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video. (Illinois State Police via AP)

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper Friday night before turning the gun on herself at a cigar lounge in the Chicago suburbs, police said.

The shooting at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle was “without apparent provocation,” Lisle police said after reviewing surveillance video. The footage shows several seated people watching a big-screen television when the woman stands up, shooting 51-year-old Gregory Rieves in the back of the head and firing several rounds at two others, before shooting herself in the head, police said.

Acting Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke later said that the woman — identified as Lisa V. McMullan, of Chicago — and the victims were “acquaintances.”

“I believe they know each other, but do not believe there is any relation,” he told reporters.

McMullan was found dead at the scene. Rieves, who retired from the state police in March after 25 years with the agency, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Retired Trooper Lloyd Graham, 55, and Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, who was off-duty at the time, remained hospitalized Saturday with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning,” state police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. “We are mourning the loss of a retired trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment.”

The shooting was contained to a single room within the building. According to its website, Humidor’s Lisle location features a total of nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) of lounge space, including public and members-only lounges.

Lisle, in the western Chicago suburbs, is just north of Naperville.

