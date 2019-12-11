Live Now
Woman arrested with AR-15 in car trunk, second gun in child’s safety seat, police say

National

by: JEREMY TANNER

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies say Nicole Horton, 24, had a stolen AR-15 rifle in the trunk and a second gun in a booster seat a 3-year-old child was sitting in. (Will County Sheriff’s Office)

PEOTONE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WGN) — Illinois sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman who they said was driving around with a stolen police AR-15 in the trunk of her car.

Nicole Horton, 24, of Carbondale, was riding in a car deputies pulled over on Interstate 57 in Peotone Township Sunday morning.

Officers said the car smelled of marijuana and a search turned up an AR-15 in the trunk and a 9 millimeter handgun in a drawer of a booster seat a 3-year-old child was sitting in.

The AR-15 was reportedly stolen from a police car months ago in southern Illinois.

The 3-year-old was held in protective custody by Department of Child and Family Services.

Horton was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm/ammunition, four counts of no FOID card, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.

