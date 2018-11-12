Woman arrested for placing needles in strawberries
(CNN) - Australian police have arrested a woman in connection with an investigation into needles found in supermarket strawberries earlier this year.
The 50-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after a "complex investigation" into the alleged contamination, Queensland police said in a statement.
She is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.
The arrest follows at least 100 reported cases of sewing needles or pins found in fruit across the country.
The needles were found in strawberries in all six Australian states and in at least six different brands.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Winds cause flare-ups of big Southern
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Death toll rises in California wildfire,
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- 6 Questions with Dustin Lynch
- VIDEO: Surviving the CMA Awards Red Carpet
- St. Landry Parish school district shows highest growth on test scores
- Dez Bryant's First Practice as a Saint