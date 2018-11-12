National

Woman arrested for placing needles in strawberries

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 09:49 PM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 09:49 PM CST

(CNN) - Australian police have arrested a woman in connection with an investigation into needles found in supermarket strawberries earlier this year.

The 50-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after a "complex investigation" into the alleged contamination, Queensland police said in a statement.

She is expected to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The arrest follows at least 100 reported cases of sewing needles or pins found in fruit across the country.

The needles were found in strawberries in all six Australian states and in at least six different brands.

