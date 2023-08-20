(KTLA) – Authorities in Southern California are investigating a shooting that led to the alleged abduction of a woman.

According to the Whittier Police Department, officers responded to the parking stalls of a park in the city late Saturday night after a man reported that an armed suspect approached his vehicle — occupied by him and a female passenger — and fired gunshots in their direction.

“The male witness ran from the location and upon his return, discovered blood near his vehicle and [that] his female companion was missing,” the department said.

The missing female was identified as 19-year-old Andrea Vasquez. According to police, she is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 103 pounds and has brownish-red hair and brown eyes.

Andrea Vasquez as seen in an undated photo. (Whittier Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, khaki pants and black low-top Converse shoes.

Vasquez has a tattoo of the name “Edlyn” on the back of her neck, a tattoo of the Aries constellation on top of her right hand and a belly button piercing.

Police urged anyone who was at Penn Park between 11 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday to contact the Whittier Police Department on-duty watch commander at 562-567-9255.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department’s anonymous tip line by calling 562-567-9299.

Whittier is a city of about 85,000 residents that lies east of Los Angeles.