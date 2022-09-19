MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman stabbed her ex-husband’s new wife with a screwdriver several times in a confrontation in Parkway Village last week.

Audrey Robinson, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the attack. She is in jail on $350,000 bond and has a court date set for Monday.

Police say just before midnight last Thursday night, Robinson confronted her ex-husband and another woman at the Kensington Apartments on Getwell Road.

She allegedly punched the man in the face as he sat in the driver’s side of a vehicle, then walked to the passenger side and stabbed the woman five times in the arm and chest with a screwdriver. The stabbing caused deep puncture wounds, police said.

Robinson was taken into custody at the scene. The victims said she was upset over children she shared with her ex-husband.