With passage of 1.9T relief bill, Amtrak restores daily reservations

Rail Passengers Association Press Release

Washington, D.C. – Hours after the House of Representatives sent a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with funding for intercity rail and transit to the president’s desk, Amtrak announced that it is now accepting reservations for daily service on all long-distance routes for travel this summer.

The bill includes $1.7 billion in emergency funding for Amtrak, paired with congressional mandates that Amtrak return daily service to long-distance routes within 90 days of passage and bring back railroad workers furloughed due to the pandemic.

Rail Passengers—including staff, our council, and our members—fought hard for these inclusions.

Not just the emergency funding, needed to stabilize service on the National Network and the Northeast Corridor, but also the requirements to restore service and workers as soon as possible.

“This is a real win for America’s passengers and for the hundreds of communities served by Amtrak’s long-distance trains, communities which suffered economic pain when they lost their service last summer,” said Jim Mathews, President & CEO of Rail Passengers Association.

Amtrak President Bill Flynn has been a vocal in his advocacy for this relief funding, telling members of Congress that the railroad was committed to the National Network, but that the additional funding was absolutely necessary—not only to restore service, but to prevent further cuts and furloughs.

“We thank Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the many champions of Amtrak, on both sides of the aisle, who helped secure $1.7 billion in federal funding for Amtrak in the American Rescue Plan,” said Flynn in a statement released today.

“This critical funding will benefit the entire Amtrak network, our state and commuter partners, customers and employees. With this support, we can restore daily long-distance service, bring back furloughed employees as a result of the pandemic and continue our progress on vital capital projects. We will work closely with Congress and the Biden Administration on next steps for funding to support Amtrak’s long-term growth. Funding options include expanding the Amtrak network through new corridor routes, that will create thousands of new jobs, reducing our nation’s carbon footprint, and helping the economy recover and flourish in the years ahead.”

