With Hours’ Notice, US Fast-Response Force Flies to Mideast Read More

(Associated Press) Hundreds of U.S. soldiers have deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements in the Middle East amid rising tensions following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Lt. Col. Mike Burns is a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division.

He told The Associated Press that 3,500 members of the division’s quick-deployment brigade will have deployed within a few days.

The wife of one soldier who recently deployed said that his departure was so abrupt she didn’t have the chance to say goodbye in person or by phone.