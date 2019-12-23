Live Now
Wisconsin 11-year-old’s phone number shows up on escort site

A Wisconsin mother was horrified to learn that her 11-year-old daughter’s phone number was listed on an escort website. And at least one man called her.

It wasn’t how mother Faith Baldus wanted to spend a Saturday afternoon.

She says on Saturday the 14th, a john called her 11-year-old daughter’s cell phone looking for an escort. When her daughter didn’t answer, the john then called Baldus — whose number is listed in her daughter’s voicemail for emergencies.

“So he asked for my name,” said Faith. “And I said are you sure you’re looking for me at this number? And he said yes, I called another number and it’s my daughter’s number because it’s listed on an escort site. You need to search it and get your daughter’s information off of there.”

Baldus went to the website (which we won’t list for obvious reasons), and sure enough — there was her daughter’s number listed under an escort’s name and photo, along with all the talents and services the escort provided. The site appeared to be out of Europe by its domain name.

“Actually just having to read through all those really opened my eyes to how disgusting this world really is,” she said.

On top of that, more listings for women in the Milwaukee area showed up on the site.

Baldus says she doesn’t know how her daughter’s number ended up on the site, but she did file a police report and made sure she wouldn’t get any more illicit calls.

“I took her phone away and I changed her phone number and gave her her new phone number,” said Baldus.

She said she doesn’t plan on telling her daughter why the number change is needed.

“I will when she’s 16.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

