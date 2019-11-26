Winter Prepared Tips

“I would definitely have to call someone I don’t feel confident myself.” Drivers like Simon Nguyen may hope for the best, but experts say it’s better to plan for winter weather driving.

Shawn Steward AAA Public Affairs Manager says, ” The biggest things that we see issues with are batteries and tires.” Which is why triple a is expecting a busy thanksgiving break .

Steward also mentioned “We are projecting nationwide 49.3 million people are going to be taking a trip 50 miles or more from home. However, there are several steps drivers can take to prevent being stuck in these chilly conditions.

You should stock the emergency car kit with jumper cables, flashlights, blankets and emergency food and make sure your tires are ready.