Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico

National
Posted: / Updated:

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — A portion of border wall being built in California toppled in strong winds, falling on a busy street on the Mexican side, authorities said Thursday. No one was injured.

Concrete had not yet dried on several panels of steel poles topped with metal plates, which fell Wednesday about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) east of a border crossing that connects the downtown areas of Calexico, California, and Mexicali, Mexico, Border Patrol spokesman Carlos Pitones said.

The 30-foot-high (9-meter-high) barriers are being installed across the border as the Trump administration speeds up construction to erect about 450 miles (2,070 kilometers) of wall by the end of next year. The border wall has been a signature priority for President Donald Trump.

Trees prevented some panels from falling on the Mexicali street, which runs parallel to the wall. Other panels hit the road.

Mexicali journalist Heriberto Reyes said he saw six toppled panels. The Border Patrol declined to say exactly how many fell.

Reyes said vehicles may have been crushed if they were in the path at the time.

“They averted a tragedy, in my opinion,” he said.

The Border Patrol is discussing the incident with the contractor, Pitones said.

The contractor, SLSCO Ltd., referred questions to the Border Patrol. The company, based in Galveston, Texas, was awarded the 11-mile (17.5-kilometer) project in December 2018 as part of a $156 million contract to replace existing barriers in California, using Department of Homeland Security funds from the 2018 fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories