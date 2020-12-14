William Barr resigning as Attorney General, Trump says

Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Monday. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as Acting Attorney General.
In a letter to Trump, Barr said Dec. 23 will be his last day.
“I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Barr wrote.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
