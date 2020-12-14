William Barr resigning as Attorney General, Trump says

FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Barr is scheduled to appear for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Attorney General William Barr will be stepping down before Christmas, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet Monday. Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as Acting Attorney General.

In a letter to Trump, Barr said Dec. 23 will be his last day.

“I am proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people,” Barr wrote.

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

