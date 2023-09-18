ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It wasn’t an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.

The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands Monday morning — Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

Staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear, Disney World said in a statement. The bear was eventually captured Monday afternoon.

The bear was likely in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter, the wildlife commission said in a statement.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the wildlife commission said.

The wildlife commission estimates there are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida, with the most located in central Florida.