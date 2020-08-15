White supremacists hold rally anyway after being denied permit on Stone Mountain in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN/WSB) — A group with white supremacist ties and counter-protesters faced off in Georgia today at Stone Mountain.

Police from multiple agencies and the Georgia National Guard were on scene.

Stone Mountain park officials say a group called the Three Percenters out of Alabama applied for a permit. It was denied because of violence surrounding past protests. No other group was given a permit.

But people still showed up on Saturday.

So far, no word on any arrests or injuries from the protest — however, there were some altercations caught on camera.

