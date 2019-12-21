Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

White Sands monument re-designated as US national park

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 19, 2011 file photo shows the shifting dunes of White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M. President Donald Trump’s signature on defense legislation enacted by Congress means White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico is now White Sands National Park. White Sands became the 62nd designated national park Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 with Trump’s signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which included a provision on the re-designation, park officials said Saturday in a statement. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, file)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s signature on defense legislation enacted by Congress means White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico is now White Sands National Park.

White Sands became the 62nd designated national park Friday with Trump’s signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which included a provision on the re-designation, park officials said Saturday in a statement.

“Our staff are very excited for White Sands to be recognized as a national park and to reintroduce ourselves to the American public,” said White Sands Superintendent Marie Sauter. “We are so appreciative of our partners, local communities, and congressional leaders who made this achievement possible and look forward to continued success working together.”

White Sands National Monument was established on Jan. 18, 1933, by President Herbert Hoover to preserve “the white sands and additional features of scenic, scientific, and educational interest.”

According to the statement, White Sands contains not only the world’s largest gypsum dunefield, including gypsum hearthmounds found nowhere else, but also is home to the globe’s largest collection of Ice Age fossilized footprints.”

The park, the statement said, “tells more than 10,000 years of human presence, all while providing memorable recreational opportunities.”

White Sands sees hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, more than any other park service location in New Mexico. In 2017, White Sands logged more than 600,000 visits and spurred more than $31 million in spending for the local economy.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat who was among those who pushed for the re-designation, has said he expected the change would boost the local economy and spur more recognition for the unique spot.

Aside from the name change, the federal legislation included provisions for a land exchange between White Sands and the U.S. Army, which operates an adjacent missile range.

Efforts to establish a national park in the area date back more than a century as some locals wanted to protect the dunes from commercial interests that were attempting to mine the gypsum.

The re-designation came as New Mexico joined other Western states in tapping into the lucrative outdoor recreation industry.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year signed a measure that prompted the creation of a dedicated division in state government to focus on expanding outdoor recreation and related economic development.

White Sands is 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of El Paso, Texas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

52°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

53°F Broken Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
48°F Rain. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories