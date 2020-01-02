Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

West Virginia police seek help in New Year’s Eve bar shooting that injured seven

National

by: Tiffney Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Seven people are recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning during a New Year’s Eve party at Kulture Hookah Bar at 1113 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

John Horst owns Purple Earth Comics next door and found out about the shooting when he opened his store the same morning.

“You know, this gets you thinking,” Horst said. “Is this starting something? Is this going to be a cycle? Is it going to continue? Hopefully not.”

The bar advertised their New Year’s Eve party via social media and left an aftermath of drinks, party favors, and blood on the floor.

Police say their initial investigation points to a dispute starting inside the club which then moved outside. Police say more than a dozen shell casings from the bullets fired were scattered inside and outside the bar. Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell says witnesses tell investigators this wasn’t a random act of violence – it was a dispute between people inside the hookah bar.

While someone was cleaning up the mess left behind another man was on the phone concerned for his sister who lives in the apartments next to the bar.

Mayor Steve Williams also concerned, releasing a statement saying the shooting is “unacceptable and will not be tolerated.” The mayor also stated, “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”

There is no word from police on the condition of the victims, but 13 News was told earlier in the day none are in serious danger.

Officials with the city say they are “aggressively looking into whether or not the hookah bar has all of the required licenses and permits.

If you have any information you can contact the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
56°F Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
56°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories