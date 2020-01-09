Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Weinstein judge won’t step aside as jury selection resumes

National

by: TOM HAYS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury selection in his sexual assault trial, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial declined the defense’s request that he step aside as jury selection dipped into a third day Thursday.

Judge James Burke announced his decision Thursday, a day after Weinstein’s lawyers sent him a letter asking that he remove himself from the case. They objected to comments Burke made when he asked Weinstein if he was willing to got to jail “for life” if he keptignoring a court order that bars texting in the courtroom.

Weinstein’s lawyers blasted the judge’s comments as “prejudicial and inflammatory,” and raised questions about his impartiality.

There was nothing improper about “scolding a recalcitrant defendant” over violating the cell phone ban, Burke said Thursday, adding that he was merely trying to scare Weinstein.

“I never meant that I was going to put your client in jail for life,” he told defense attorneys.

Judges seldom step aside from cases over such requests, but Weinstein’s lawyers could be also making a play to make an issue of Burke’s comments and rulings for a possible appeal.

The defense had further argued that Burke failed to adequately safeguard Weinstein’s right to a fair and impartial jury, in part by rejecting a request to halt jury selection for a “cooling off” period after prosecutors in Los Angeles filed new sex crimes charges against him Monday.

“There is no time like the present,” Burke said Thursday. “All sides are ready.”

Weinstein is charged in New York with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi, in 2006. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. The 67-year-old ex-studio boss has pleaded not guilty and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual.

The initial phase of jury selection ended around midday Thursday, and will continue through next week. So far, 66 prospective jurors have advanced to the next stage in what is expected to be a lengthy selection process aimed at finding people who can keep an open mind about the disgraced movie mogul.

That challenge was demonstrated Thursday when Burke detected a stir after breaking the news to a new batch of prospective jurors that they were there for the Weinstein case.

“I heard a gasp from my left over here,” the judge said. “So I have to tell you that having heard of Harvey Weinstein or even being familiar with the allegations made against him in the press or elsewhere are not by themselves disqualifying and does not mean that you’re not permitted to sit as a juror in this case. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Sidebar

Trending Stories