WE REMEMBER: Today marks 34 years since Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy

Tuesday marks the 34th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy.

The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

Teacher Christa McAuliffe was among the crew members killed on the Challenger. She was the first civilian teacher ever chosen for a space mission.

Crew members Dick Scobee, Mike Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik and Gregory Jarvis also died.

FILE – This photo provided by NASA shows the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger mission 51L. All seven members of the crew were killed when the shuttle exploded during launch on Jan. 28, 1986. Front row from left are Michael J. Smith, Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, and Ronald E. McNair. Front row from left are Ellison Onizuka, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, and Judith Resnik. (NASA via AP)

McAuliffe’s lost lessons were finally taught in space in 2018. Astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold performed some of experiments from the International Space Station.

In 2019, President Donald Trump signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative $1 coin to honor McAuliffe.