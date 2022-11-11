(KTLA) — The standup comedian Gallagher, who was known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets.

The comedian, whose full name is Leo Gallagher, died in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ added.

Gallagher shot to fame after appearing on late-night television in the 1970s, though his fame persisted through homages and parodies, including on “Chapelle’s Show” in the early 2000s.

On his Facebook page, the comedian promoted performances from as recently as October, noting that he was “feeling great!!” and wanted to work on “projects to make this world a ‘funner planet.'”

This is a developing story.