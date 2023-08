WASHINGTON (KLFY) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a Washington, D.C., courtroom today to be arraigned on charges that he used “unlawful means” in an attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.