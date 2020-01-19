WATCH: SpaceX deliberately destroys boosters in dramatic emergency escape test

(CBS) — SpaceX deliberately destroyed a Falcon 9 booster Sunday in a spectacular high-altitude conflagration moments after an unpiloted Crew Dragon astronaut ferry ship shot away in a critical test of its emergency escape system, propelled to safety with a rush of fiery exhaust from eight powerful abort engines.

Carrying two instrumented astronaut test dummies, the stubby Crew Dragon’s eight SuperDraco engines, generating a combined 64,000 pounds of thrust, accelerated the craft from zero to more than 430 mph relative to the booster in seconds, propelling the capsule well away from the doomed rocket as the spacecraft climbed toward a maximum altitude of about 26 miles.

After jettisoning its no-longer-needed trunk section, the Crew Dragon reoriented itself to put its heat shield in the direction of travel, arced over and began plunging back into the thick lower atmosphere.

The Falcon 9 booster, meanwhile, bereft of guidance with its nine first stage engines shut down, tipped into the supersonic airstream and broke apart. As propellant tanks ruptured, liquid oxygen and highly refined kerosene rocket fuel from the first and engine-less second stages mixed in the upper atmosphere and ignited in a fast, explosive burn.

Debris could then be seen plummeting back toward the Atlantic Ocean, producing a billowing cloud of white smoke on impact that was visible from the launch site.

The Crew Dragon appeared to perform as would be expected in an actual launch emergency, deploying two drogue chutes and then four recently redesigned main parachutes that slowed its descent for a relatively gentle splashdown about 20 miles east of Cape Canaveral. SpaceX recovery crews were standing by to retrieve the spacecraft while another team, including the U.S. Coast Guard, was on hand pick up any debris that might pose a hazard to shipping.

The in-flight abort test was a critical milestone for SpaceX and NASA as the space agency prepares to resume launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade aboard commercially developed SpaceX and Boeing crew ships.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is closer to flight readiness than Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and could be ready to send two astronauts — Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken — on a test flight to the International Space Station by early March. But only if no other major problems develop and data analysis shows the in-flight abort test went well.

Hurley and Behnken, both spaceflight veterans, flew in from the Johnson Space Center to participate in a countdown rehearsal Friday and both were on hand in the SpaceX launch control center when the Falcon 9 and its unpiloted Crew Dragon blasted off.

A launch attempt Saturday was called off because of high winds and rough seas in the offshore splashdown zone. After waiting for the seas to die down Sunday morning, the Falcon 9 finally was cleared for launch, blasting of from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The initial moments of the flight mirrored a normal trajectory. But in the second minute of fight, the Crew Dragon’s flight computer issued commands to shut down all nine first stage engines. The capsule’s SuperDraco abort engines then ignited just as they would in a real launch emergency, blasting the ship away from its booster.

The importance of a reliable abort system was dramatically demonstrated last October when a Russian booster suffered a catastrophic malfunction two minutes after liftoff. The Soyuz spacecraft, carrying a Russian cosmonaut and his NASA co-pilot, automatically aborted, landing about 200 miles downrange from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

“We were ripped away from the rocket while it’s disintegrating and continuing to burn and pulled away to safety,” astronaut Nick Hague told CBS News. “You realize in that moment, ‘Hey, this could have been really bad.'”

To prove the Crew Dragon’s abort system can handle a worst-case booster failure, the thrice-flown Falcon 9’s first stage was programmed to shut down during the most aerodynamically stressful region of flight, roughly just after the vehicle races through the sound barrier.

The SuperDraco abort engines are designed to fire on computer command if computer-monitored sensors detect an impending failure. For the test flight, the failure was the intentional shut down of the first stage engines. The SuperDracos ignited in an instant as planned and boosted the capsule away, subjecting the astronaut test dummies to more than four times the normal force of gravity.

The system appeared to work as planned and the spacecraft’s parachutes deployed and inflated normally to slow the capsule for splashdown.

The in-flight abort test was the last major technical hurdle before SpaceX launches Hurley and Behnken on the piloted “Demo 2” test flight to the space station, the first launch of U.S. astronauts from American soil since the space shuttle’s final flight in 2011.

Since then, NASA has relied on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to ferry its astronauts to and from the station at up to more than $80 million a seat. NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is aimed at ending that sole reliance on the Soyuz while at the same time enabling the agency to launch additional crew members to maximize the science return.

First published on January 18, 2020 / 11:53 PM

