WASHINGTON (BRProud) — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Tuesday night regarding a violent attack at a Texas elementary school that left at least 20 dead.

The horrific incident took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is about 83 miles west of San Antonio.

First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden expressed her grief on social media, tweeting, “Lord, enough. Little children and their teacher. Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that authorities believe the suspected shooter was 18-year-old Salvador Ramos and added that Ramos was likely killed by law enforcement.

President Biden is expected to address the nation regarding the shooting at 7:30 p.m. (CST) from the White House.