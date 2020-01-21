WATCH LIVE: Opening statements set for “Witchcraft” murder trial in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:30 a.m.): The jury trial in the case of Donald Hartung has begun at the Escambia County courthouse. State prosecutors have started their opening statements, alleging Hartung killed his mother Bonnie Smith, and brothers RT Smith and Jonathan Smith in 2015.

The state alleges Hartung beat his Bonnie, 78, and Jonathan Smith, 47, in the head with a hammer and slit their throats. Prosecutors say Hartung shot RT Smith, 49, in the head and slit his throat. The state says the evidence in the case will prove that Hartung’s alleged killings were motivated by money. Bonnie Smith had intentionally left Hartung out of her will. The only way Hartung would get an inheritance is if all three of them were killed, according to the state.

Prosecutors plan to share with the jury photographs of the killings.

Opening statements are set to begin this morning in the Donald Hartung trial around 9am CST.

Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two half-brothers in 2015. The bodies of Bonnie Smith, John, and R.T. were found inside their on on Deerfield Drive in Pensacola in 2015. At the time of the murders, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan initially believed the crime was motivated by witchcraft. Investigators have since debunked that claim. Family members believe Hartung’s motive was money.

