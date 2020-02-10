WATCH: New Jersey high school coach assaulted by players

Live Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CNN/WABC) — A disturbing video out of New Jersey. Police say it’s a high school basketball coach being assaulted by his own players.

It happened last week at Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark.

Sources say the coach was trying to stop his players from picking on another student.

This is another case where a few bad apples ruin it for the entire team. But this video is troubling when a group of kids violently attacked the junior varsity basketball coach and the incident is caught on a cell phone.

It’s shared on social media throughout the entire student body and most are disappointed by the behavior shown in the video.

“It’s kind of embarrassing that we’re getting seen as — when we should be getting seen for better things like, like our community, our teams and stuff,” said student Nashawn Holmes. “This is like, ugh.”

The incident happened Tuesday night after a basketball game in Livingston. According to sources, the coach tried to stop his players from picking on another student, but the bullies turned on the coach instead.

“Yeah, it’s just like fighting or she said this, she said this, he said this or why you do this, why you did this — it’s just it just kind of crazy,” said student Oluwakmi Oke.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was at the school this morning talking to administrators, the team and coaches. And followed his meeting by issuing a statement saying: “The actions of these students will not be tolerated and they don’t represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids.”

Parents say the troublemakers should get what they deserve.

“Until they get the parents that’s gonna put they foot down it’s gonna continue happening,” said parent Mylik Freeman.

Many students agree, saying the melee is shameful, but also admit there have been other similar incidents that have taken place after kids walk away from the school.

All of the students involved in the incident have been suspended from the school. The coach was not badly hurt and refused medical attention.

