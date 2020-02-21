Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WATCH: Man who nearly died reunites with the woman who rescued him

National

by: Kelsey Jones

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday was an emotional day for one survivor and the woman who saved his life.

Robert Feden a cardiac arrest survivor expresses his gratitude saying, “When you get older you get more emotional, so this was an emotional time for me.”

As Feden tried to hold back tears he was overwhelmed by the many people who played a part in saving his life. One woman said God gave her a sign to help him.

Virginia Hilliard, his rescuer said, “It wasn’t me that saved you I had help from above, I had help from each side and wherever the other gentleman was and the prayers of love. Love gathered for someone many many may have not known with prayers and well wishes you were never alone.”

Hilliard saved Feden’s life after he suffered a cardiac arrest in June of last year while delivering a eulogy. Hilliard performed CPR for six minutes until medics arrived. Feden said he doesn’t remember much of that day.

“I’m told I died at least three times. So in my quest for the white light, you guys kept disturbing me, I never saw it, it’s a good disturbance,” Feden said.

Although the room was filled with members who celebrated Feden’s life, he said he doesn’t want the focus to be on him but instead on the people who saved him.

“The doctor from the emergency stated very clearly that I was lucky and I say no it had nothing to do with luck it was skill and it was professionalism and it was time,” Feden said.

In the room filled with family, friends, and those who saved his life, the fire chief for Fairfax County called the names of those who played a part turning what could have been a tragic day around. Calling William Kite, Samuel Porter, and Alejandro to stand.

As Feden soon celebrates his 79th birthday, he reflects on how important knowing CPR is and how life is precious.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
39°F Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
20 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
28 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
36°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar