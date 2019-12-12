WATCH LIVE: Sen. Cassidy at White House paid leave summit

Live Now
Sen. Cassidy at White House paid leave summit

National
President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) is participating in a
White House summit on paid family leave.
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump organized the summit to address workplace issues.

