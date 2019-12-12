|Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) is participating in a
White House summit on paid family leave.
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump organized the summit to address workplace issues.
WATCH LIVE: Sen. Cassidy at White House paid leave summit
