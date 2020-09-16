Watch: Hurricane Sally’s winds flip 18-wheeler on I-10 over Mobile Bay

National

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WGNO) – As Hurricane Sally makes its way over land as a Category 2, devastating winds and storm surge are battering the Gulf Coast.

An Alabama Department of Transportation live feed shows at least one 18-wheeler flipped onto its side on I-10 over Mobile Bay, one of the victims of this slow-moving storm’s 105 mph winds.

South of Mobile, in Orange Beach, storm surge is causing even more damage. Video sent in to our sister station WKRG in Mobile shows water breaking apart a pier at a home near the Alabama Florida state line.

The viewer who submitted the video tells WKRG that they have been through several hurricanes in the area, and this is the highest the water has been.

Elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, officials in Destin, Florida, are reporting trees down blocking several roads. Further east in Panama City, there are reports of flooding and severe beach erosion from storm surge.

