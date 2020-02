DALLAS, Tx. (AP)– Part of an 11-story office building in Dallas was left standing Sunday morning after explosives failed to completely implode the structure, WFAA-TV reports.

Aerial video shows the outer portion of the building falling away, but the central structure remained largely in tact.

The station reports that demolition crews will now have to dismantle that section with conventional machinery.

Traffic was briefly halted on a nearby interstate highway during the explosion.