WATCH: Company surprises its 198 employees with $10M Christmas bonus

Company surprises its 198 employees with $10M Christmas bonus

National
BALTIMORE, Md. (WTVO) — Employees of a real estate company were surprised at the annual Christmas party when the chairman announced they would all be splitting a $10 million dollar bonus.

Edward St. John, founder and chairman of St. John Properties, one of the largest real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic, sprung the news on his unsuspecting workers on Sunday.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

The bonus was paid out based on an employee’s years of service, but the average employee will get $50,000, with some receiving up to $250,000.

During the party, each employee was given a red envelope which contained the amount of their bonus.

Some employees said they would pay off their mortgages, while others said they would send their kids to college or take dream vacations, according to KSNV.

