Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WATCH: Cellphone footage shows altercation between New Jersey student and police officer

National

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, Ar. — A Camden Police Officer has been relieved of duty after an apparent altercation with a high school student.

According to a press release from the Camden Police Department, Chief Boyd Woody was made aware of the incident on Monday morning when he was shown cell phone footage of Camden Officer Jake Perry in an apparent altercation with a student at Camden High School.

The footage appears to show the officer standing behind the student with his arm around the student’s throat.

According to Chief Woody, the officer has been relieved of duty effective immediately pending an investigation.

Chief Wood also stated that he would not tolerate misconduct from his officers and that this matter will be dealt with accordingly.

KTVE/KARD’s Gabrielle Phifer is in Camden today and will have more information tonight on NBC 10 News at Five, Six, and Ten, and FOX 14 News at 5:30 and Nine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories